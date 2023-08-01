Tripura Police Held Seven For Using Fake Permanent Resident Certificates To Apply For BSF Jobs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 01, 2023: Tripura Police have detained seven persons from Bihar who were found to have fake Permanent Resident Certificates. The accused had used the certificates to apply for jobs in the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura Frontier at the Salbagan frontier’s headquarters in West Tripura district on Monday.

The accused were identified by the local job aspirants who had gathered for the interview at the BSF camp. They informed the police, who took them to the New Capital Complex police station for interrogation.

Police sources said that the accused had obtained the fake certificates by paying a hefty amount to a broker racket. They had manipulated the government machinery to register themselves as permanent residents of Tripura and take advantage of the state quota for the central armed forces jobs.

This is not the first case of fake certificate racket in Tripura. On July 28, another Bihar-based youth was arrested by the police for possessing a fake Tripura certificate. He had reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh for it.

The state government has taken cognizance of the issue and put all the 23 sub-divisional magistrates on high alert. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had directed Chief Secretary JK Sinha to look into the malpractices and take remedial measures.

However, NSUI state President Samrat Roy said that he had been trying to meet the Chief Minister to apprise him of the gravity of the problem, but his requests were not responded. He said that this issue was directly linked with the future of the state youth and demanded that the government must act proactively to break the unscrupulous racket of brokers. He also said that another person was arrested at Silchar with fake Tripura certificates.