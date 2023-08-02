Arunachal Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17.15 Lakh, Arrest Two Peddlers

NET Web Desk

A joint team of Arunachal Police and CRPF raided the residence of two suspected drug peddlers in Namsai and seized 499.15 grams of heroin worth Rs 17.15 lakh, along with Rs 30,500 in cash.

The police said that they received a tip-off about a consignment of contraband drugs and formed a specialized team under the supervision of SP Namsai to trace it.

The team conducted an early morning raid on the residence of Bhaskar Gogoi and Putulon Gogoi, both residents of Bogamur Pahargaon in Namsai. They found 49 soap cases containing suspected heroin hidden in their house.

The police said that the arrested accused are believed to be drug peddlers who have been running the trade in the area for a long time.

A case has been registered at Namsai PS under NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT against the accused.