Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tops List As Northeast’s Richest Chief Minister; Manipur’s CM N Biren Singh As Poorest CM

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: According to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu of the BJP stands as the wealthiest chief minister in the northeast and ranks 43rd among legislators nationwide. The report, compiled with data extracted from affidavits filed by MLAs before contesting their last elections, reveals that Khandu, 39, possesses assets exceeding Rs 163 crore and bears no liabilities.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, aged 72 and also a graduate, ranks as the second richest chief minister in the northeast, with assets over Rs 46 crore, placing him at the 218th spot among the 4001 MLAs analyzed across 28 state assemblies and two Union Territories. His liabilities are reported to be over Rs 8 lakh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aged 52 and holding a doctorate degree, follows as the third richest CM in the region and is ranked 589th among the country’s sitting MLAs. His net declared assets are worth over Rs 17 crore, accompanied by liabilities worth over Rs 3 crore.

The fourth spot is secured by Meghalaya’s 44-year-old Conrad Sangma, a post-graduate, with net assets exceeding Rs 14 crore and liabilities worth over Rs 24 lakh, placing him at the 715th spot in the country.

Closely trailing Sangma is Tripura’s 70-year-old Manik Saha, a dental surgeon-turned-politician, who ranks as the region’s fifth richest CM and the 723rd richest MLA in the country. His net assets are worth over Rs 13 crore.

Mizoram’s CM Zoramthanga, aged 74 and a graduate, holds the sixth spot in the region and is ranked 1902nd among the country’s wealthiest legislators. His net assets are valued at over Rs 3 crore, and he bears no liabilities. However, the former insurgent leader has two cases registered against him.

The report also identifies Manipur’s CM Nongthombam Biren Singh as the poorest CM in the region, with a countrywide ranking of 2883. The 61-year-old politician’s net assets amount to over Rs 1 crore, and he carries liabilities worth over Rs 1 lakh.

The comprehensive report highlights the financial profiles of the region’s chief ministers and their respective standings on the national stage, drawing attention to their assets and liabilities as public representatives.