Arunachal Pradesh Launches Mega Drive For Oil Palm Cultivation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated a mega plantation drive to boost oil palm cultivation in the state under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm.

The drive, which started from July 29 and will continue till August 12, aims to cover about 700 hectares of land in six districts of the state with oil palm plantation, officials said on Tuesday. Two private companies – 3F Oil Palm Private Limited and Patanjali Foods Limited (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited) are partnering with the government in the drive, they said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted that the drive was a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat by reducing the oil import burden and increasing the domestic oil palm production. He also urged the people to participate in the drive for a greener and sustainable future.

The 3F Oil Palm Pvt Ltd, a leading oil palm company, is also setting up its first integrated oil palm factory in Lower Dibang Valley district of the state with an investment of Rs 250 crore. The company, which has oil palm projects in other states, has acquired 120 acres of land for the factory in February last year. The factory is expected to be operational by the end of this year and create 300 jobs in the district.