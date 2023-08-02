Assam Police Arrest Two More In Bajrang Dal Arms Training Case

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: Two more people have been arrested by the Assam police for their alleged involvement in the arms training camp organised by the Bajrang Dal in Darrang district recently.

The arrested persons are Bijoy Ghosh from Mangaldoi and Gopal Boro from Dimakusi. They are accused of imparting arms training to around 350 youths of the state at a school in Mornoi village from July 24 to July 30.

Earlier, the police had arrested Hemanta Payeng, the president of the school’s managing committee, and Ratan Das, but they were released on bail. Payeng claimed that he was unaware of the arms training and had given permission for a yoga camp to one Abhijit Ghosh.

The police have launched a manhunt for Abhijit Ghosh and Subrata Ghosh, who are suspected to be the main organisers of the camp. The police have also seized some small guns and other weapons from the camp site.

The Bajrang Dal is a right-wing Hindu organisation affiliated to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). The organisation has defended the arms training as a self-defence measure for the Hindu community.