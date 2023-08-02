Assam Police Seize Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Of Drug Syrup En Route to Tripura; Suspected Smuggling to Bangladesh Foiled

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2023: A major drug seizure took place at the Churaibari border as Assam’s police intercepted a lorry attempting to enter Tripura from Guwahati. The vehicle, with registration number AS01MC-0387, was apprehended at the Assam Police Naka Point around 7 AM on Wednesday.

Upon conducting a thorough search, authorities discovered a substantial haul of illegal drugs. The seizure included 31,680 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, packed in 105 cartons alongside various other products. The estimated black market value of the confiscated drugs amounts to a staggering Rs 1.5 crore.

As the police moved in to take action, the driver swiftly abandoned the lorry and fled from the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the smugglers intended to transport the valuable drugs to Bangladesh via Agartala.

This operation showcases the commendable efforts of Assam’s police in combating drug-related activities. They have been actively working to apprehend drug paraphernalia, and this successful interception adds to their record of thwarting illegal drug trafficking attempts.