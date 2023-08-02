Assam To Plant One Crore Commercial Saplings On September 17

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the “Amrit Brikshya Andolan” on Wednesday, a massive tree plantation drive that aims to plant one crore commercial saplings across the state on September 17.

The drive, which will involve Self-Help Groups, frontline workers, educational institutions, Police personnel, and NGOs, seeks to promote agroforestry, empower grassroots communities, and boost the state’s tree-based economy.

The drive also has a women-led approach, as it will engage women in every aspect of the plantation and encourage their leadership roles in environmental conservation.

The drive will focus on Tree Outside Forest (ToF) and Agroforestry, which are sustainable land use practices that offer economic diversification, said Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The drive will use 23 commercially valuable tree species, such as Teak, Boga Chandan, Agaru, Gamari, Hollock, Tita Sopa, and Bogi Poma. These species have high economic potential and can improve the livelihoods of local communities.

The state government will also provide an incentive of ₹100 to registered beneficiaries who plant a sapling and upload its photo on a mobile app. Another ₹200 will be given at the end of the third year if the sapling survives.

Additionally, CM Sarma launched a web portal for the implementation of the Assam Wood Based Industries (Promotion and Development) Rules 2022. This move is expected to facilitate the functioning of the Wood Based Industries in Assam, attract big investments in the state and create significant employment opportunities.