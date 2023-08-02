Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam’s Former ADGP – AVY Krishna Appointed As CRPF’s Inspector General

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the appointment of Senior IPS Officer A.V.Y. Krishna as the Inspector General (IG) of the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF).

Krishna, who was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, will join the CRPF on a deputation basis for a period of five years.

The appointment follows a major reshuffle in July, when Krishna was relieved of his additional charge as the chief of the Special Task Force (STF). He continued to head the CID and the Bureau of Investigation (EO) in Assam.

Krishna is a 1995 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer with a distinguished career. He has handled several important cases in the CID, such as those related to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the death of Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, among others.

