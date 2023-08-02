Centre Announces Special Assistance Of Rs 3,128 Crore For Capital Investment In Assam; Approved 51 Projects Worth Rs 4,345 Crore For NER

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: The Centre has announced a special assistance of Rs 3,128 crore for capital investment in Assam and approved 51 projects worth Rs 4,345 crore for the Northeast under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Sources said that the special assistance, of which Rs 1,514 crore has been released for the financial year 2023–24, will help Assam in improving its infrastructure. Some projects under this scheme are already in progress.

The Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), G. Kishan Reddy, said that the Centre was committed to completing the rail, air, and road projects in the Northeast to enhance connectivity in the region.

He said that 19 railway projects, covering a total length of 1909 km at a cost of Rs. 81,941 crore, have been undertaken in the Northeast and are at various stages of completion. Out of these, 482 km have been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs. 37,713 crore has been incurred up to March 2023.

He also said that the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN was launched in 2016 to make air travel affordable and accessible to the people of the Northeast. Under this scheme, 10 airports involving 64 routes have been operationalized in the region. He added that there were only nine operational airports in the Northeast in 2014.

He further said that 261 road projects with a total sanctioned cost of Rs. 1,02,594 crore are under implementation by different agencies of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the Northeast. Besides, the DoNER Ministry has sanctioned 77 road projects amounting to Rs. 3372.58 crore under different schemes.

He assured that all the projects are being executed with due regard to environmental and forestry norms and clearances.