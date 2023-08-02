Formalin Found In Imported Fish In Mariani market, Health Concerns Raised

NET Web Desk

The detection of formalin, a dangerous chemical harmful to human health, in imported fish sold in the Mariani fish market of Assam has sparked public outrage and prompted the authorities to take action.

The presence of formalin, which is used to preserve perishable items, was revealed by the Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha, an organization that conducted tests on the imported fish. The organization alerted the divisional authorities about the contamination, following which the Food Safety Department collected samples of the fish for laboratory testing.

The use of formalin in the fish market is a serious health hazard, as the chemical can have severe consequences for consumers. Reports suggest that some traders have been using formalin to preserve imported fish, which are distributed within upper Assam and other states, without regard for consumer safety.

The public has questioned the authorities for their failure to inspect and monitor the use of formalin in the fish market, which is a major hub for fish trade. The public demands effective measures to ensure the safety of the food supply chain and prevent the use of formalin and other harmful chemicals in the preservation of fish and other perishable items.

The authorities have been urged to conduct thorough inspections and impose strict penalties on traders found guilty of endangering public health. The well-being of consumers must take precedence over profit-driven practices that jeopardize lives. The incident has highlighted the importance of maintaining food safety standards and upholding the health of the general public.