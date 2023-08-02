Indian Army Organises ‘Know Your Army’ Event In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: The Spear Corps Warriors of the Indian Army organised a ‘Know Your Army’ event at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The event was aimed at enhancing the bond between the civilians and the troops in the border area of Arunachal and inspiring the youths to join the Army.

The event witnessed a participation of more than 450 people, including senior officials of the civil administration, such as the Superintendent of Police, the Additional Assistant Commissioner, the District Medical Officer, and the District Info Tech Officer.

The event began with a Military Band performance that enthralled the audience with its martial tunes and marching skills. The event also showcased a display of various weapons and equipment used by the Army, such as rifles, machine guns, optical and communication devices. The attendees got a chance to see the functioning of thermal imaging and surveillance devices.

The event also featured a ‘Join Indian Army’ corner, where the youths, students, and teachers were informed about the different ways to join the Army as an officer or a soldier. The Agnipath Scheme, which is a special recruitment drive for youths from border areas, was highlighted. The benefits and terms and conditions of joining the Army were also explained.

The event concluded with a motivational movie that depicted the life, adventure, and passion of the Army. The movie also included a clip of Ipupu Mena, a local girl who joined the Army, which was highly appreciated and applauded by the viewers.