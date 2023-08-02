Kamrup Metro Changes School Timings Due To Heat Wave

NET Web Desk

The Kamrup Metro district administration in Assam has changed the timings of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7.30 am to cope with the rising mercury levels and the scorching heat.

The order, issued by the Inspector of Schools, DEEO Kamrup Metro, came into effect from August 3, 2023 and will remain in force till August 15, 2023. The order was issued in view of the health and well-being of the students.

According to the order, the timings of Lower Primary (LP) Schools will be from 7:30 am to 12:00 noon, Middle English (ME) School timings will be from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm and Higher Secondary (HS) Schools timings will be from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm.

The order also instructed the schools to conduct the morning assembly inside the classroom or shaded area.