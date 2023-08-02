Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Service Rules Of MPSC, Amends Medical Council Act

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the service rules of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) and passed an ordinance to amend the Meghalaya Medical Council Act of 1987.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the MPSC, which has been functional for decades, did not have service rules for its employees and that the Cabinet finally cleared them.

He also said that the Cabinet passed an ordinance to amend the Meghalaya Medical Council Act to replace the word ‘Medical Council of India’ with ‘National Medical Commission’. He said that this was necessary as the Medical Council of India has been changed to the National Medical Commission.