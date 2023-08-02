Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Awaits Inquiry Report On Tura’s Mob Attack Conspiracy

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday addressed the media regarding the July 24 mob attack on the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Tura. According to state police, the attack was a conspiracy to murder him. Sangma informed that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated to investigate this unprecedented incident.

The CM emphasized the importance of waiting for the magisterial inquiry to be completed before considering an independent probe. He reassured that the inquiry would not take too long to produce its findings. In connection with the incident, over 47 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack, which left 18 police personnel injured during a meeting with NGO representatives, including ACHIK, who were demanding a backlog policy and a winter capital in Tura.

Regarding a statement from the West Garo Hills District Commissioner that denied any conspiracy to murder, Sangma clarified that the DC’s earlier statement may not have fully captured his intended meaning, suggesting the need for further clarification from him.

The Chief Minister emphasized that any actions taken would be evidence-based, reiterating his commitment to basing conclusions on factual findings. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, where the police are tasked with maintaining law and order while facing scrutiny from all sides. Sangma acknowledged the challenge they face and emphasized the importance of granting them independence while ensuring the top priority is maintaining law and order.