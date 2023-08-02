Opposition Leaders Meet President Murmu, Seek Intervention on Manipur Issue

NET Web Desk

In an effort to address the ongoing Manipur issue, opposition leaders convened a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, seeking her intervention. The meeting was arranged after Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge requested time with President Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties.

The opposition has expressed grave concern over the unabated violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state and is urging the President to intervene in the matter. Notably, the delegation includes some Members of Parliament belonging to the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) who recently visited Manipur on July 29-30.

As part of their demands, the opposition is calling for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a discussion under Rule 267, with all other House business suspended. On the other hand, the ruling dispensation is proposing a short-duration discussion on the Manipur situation, to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting with President Murmu serves as a critical platform for the opposition to assert its concerns and seek the highest level of intervention in the ongoing situation in Manipur. As the political discussions unfold, the nation awaits updates on potential actions and responses from the government to address the escalating situation in the state.

