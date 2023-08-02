Seven Students Injured In Road Mishap In Gauripur, Assam

NET Web Desk

A major road mishap occurred in Gauripur, Assam, on Wednesday, when a car collided with an e-rickshaw, injuring seven students.

The accident took place on National Highway number 17, near Alamganj in Dhubri district.

The car, which was coming from West Bengal and heading to Guwahati, hit the e-rickshaw carrying the students, causing the accident, said an official from the Dhubri Police.

The Dhubri Police reached the spot and rushed the injured students to Dhubri Hospital for medical treatment. They are currently under medical care and recovering from their injuries.

The driver of the car surrendered himself before the Gauripur Traffic Police after the accident. The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision.