Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Meets Janajati Samajpatis, Discusses Welfare Schemes

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Wednesday held a meeting with the Janajati Samajpatis at Circuit House in Ambassa under Dhalai district, and discussed various welfare schemes for the people.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP-led state government is sincerely committed to the overall development of the people in all aspects, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously making efforts for the socio-economic development of the people.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the state government is also working diligently for the welfare of the people of the state. He was accompanied by officials from the state administration and Dhalai district administration.

He said that since the formation of the BJP-led government in the state in 2018, special importance has been given to the socio-economic development of the Janajatis and the entire state. He said that after assuming office, he prioritized the overall development of the people.

He said that as part of this effort, the state government now provides a monthly honorarium to Janajati Samajpatis. He also said that Eklavya model residential schools are being built in several districts of the state to ensure that the children of Janajatis do not lag behind in education.

He highlighted various initiatives of the central and state governments for the welfare of the people. The Samajpatis also shared various problems they are facing, and the Chief Minister assured them that their concerns would be addressed with utmost seriousness.