Tripura: First Dengue-Related Death Reported In Dhanpur; Disease Spreading Rapidly

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 02, 2023: Tripura’s town of Dhanpur located in the Sonamura sub-division under Sepahijala district, has been grappling with a severe dengue outbreak for the past two weeks, affecting numerous residents. Amidst the escalating situation, the area witnessed its first fatality due to dengue infection late last night.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Subhash Sarkar, a resident of the Sankhamura area in Dhanpur. According to his son, Sarkar initially sought medical attention at the Dhanpur Primary Health Center after experiencing fever-like symptoms. Subsequently, he was transferred to Agartala from the Sonamura Social Health Centre for further treatment. However, the family members expressed dissatisfaction with the services provided at the hospital and eventually moved him to a private medical facility, where he succumbed to the infection.

The health department initially appeared reluctant to acknowledge the dengue infection as the cause of Mr. Sarkar’s death. Officials under the sub-division remained tight-lipped when questioned by journalists. It was only later that Dr. Rajesh Das, the in-charge Sub-Divisional Health Officer, revealed that the antigen test results confirmed dengue infection as the cause of death.

The spread of dengue is not confined to Dhanpur alone, as reports suggest the disease is now encroaching upon the neighboring Sonamura town. In Bejimara village, located within the jurisdiction of the Sonamura Social Health Center and in close proximity to Sonamura Nagar area, one person has already contracted the virus. The patient was referred to Agartala due to the severity of the condition.

In response to the alarming situation, an urgent meeting was convened at the Sonamura Social Health Center on Wednesday. Attendees included Sarada Chakraborty, Chairperson of Sonamura Nagar Panchayat, Vice-Chairperson Shahjahan Mia, and elected commissioners from each ward of Nagar Panchayat. The meeting, presided over by Dr. Parthapratim Das, addressed ways to prevent further spread of the disease in the city.

Sonamura city, being the main center of Sonamura subdivision, faces a significant challenge in safeguarding its population from the dengue outbreak. With an influx of people from various regions daily, it becomes crucial to implement preventive measures promptly.