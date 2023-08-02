Unidentified Arsonists Set Fire On Two Abandoned Houses In Manipur’s Imphal West District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 02, 2023: : In an alarming incident, two abandoned houses belonging to a particular community were deliberately set on fire by unidentified individuals in Manipur’s Imphal West district early on Wednesday, as reported by an official.

The fire outbreak in the Langol area prompted an immediate response from fire tenders, who managed to extinguish the flames successfully. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident.

According to the official, the incident occurred during a time gap between the change of guards in the area. The houses, which had been abandoned by the residents, were under the protection of army personnel. However, it was scheduled for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel to take over the security of the properties.

As the authorities investigate the motives behind the arson attack, concerns over security and safety in the region have been raised. The incident has garnered attention, and the community affected awaits further updates from the authorities on the investigation and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source: PTI