AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge Appoints MP Gaurav Gogoi As Screening Panel Chief For Rajasthan polls

NET Web Desk

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge has announced that Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi will head the screening committee for the forthcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

The screening committee, which will be responsible for selecting and finalizing candidates for the polls, will also have Ganesh Godiyal and Abhishek Dutt as its members.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Gaurav Somani said that the party has put together a diverse team of seasoned leaders to assess candidates with strong track records, visionary ideas, and a passion for serving the public.

Somani said that AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to all party members and supporters to engage actively in the democratic process as the party gets ready for the crucial Rajasthan assembly elections.

The Rajasthan assembly election is expected to be held by December 2023 to elect all 200 members of the state’s legislative assembly.

The current term of the Rajasthan legislative assembly will expire on January 14, 2024.

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018, which led to the formation of a Congress-led government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.