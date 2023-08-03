Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurated State’s First Gas Insulated Substation

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: Arunachal Pradesh achieved a milestone in its energy sector by launching its first 133/32 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Nirjuli in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

The GIS, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, has a capacity of 100 MW and will cater to the region’s power needs for the next 20-25 years, marking a major leap in the power sector.

The project is executed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), the largest transmission system construction company, which will also implement more than 2000 Km of transmission lines in the state, according to a press release from the Deputy Chief Minister’s office.

The press release said that the project aims to reduce the transmission losses, which are currently at 45% in the state, and improve the power transmission efficiency and quality of life for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government has adopted progressive policies to facilitate the drawing of transmission lines through forests and private lands, overcoming potential obstacles. The government is also committed to sustainable development and has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) to attract an investment of Rs 1,30,000 Crore in the state.

The press release added that the state government expects an annual revenue of around Rs 5000 Crore from these projects and also hopes to become the highest power generator in the region with the completion of the 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP).

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh is poised to become a powerhouse of energy production with these ambitious initiatives.

The event was also attended by Advisor to Power Balo Raja, MLA Doimukh Tana Hali, SP Papum Pare Taro Guchar, SP Naharlagun Nirjuli Mihin Gambo, Executive Director Power Grid Adesh Kumar Gupta, CGM In Charge Power Grid Upananda Kotoki, CE Power Bar Takum, Gumdo Doji, and Gingko Linggi, and Director NERIST Prof Manapuram Muralidar.

