Assam Government Plans World-Class National Badminton Center In North Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: In a significant move to nurture the budding badminton talent across the nation, the Assam government has decided to establish a National Centre of Excellence for Badminton in North Guwahati. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The center will boast world-class facilities and aims to harness the immense potential of young badminton players. Assam Sports Minister Bimal Bora confirmed that the state government will sign an MoU with the Badminton Association of India for 25 years, with the possibility of renewal for an additional 10 years.

To ensure effective management and administration of the center, a supervisory committee comprising five members will be formed. This committee will be responsible for overseeing the functioning of the center and its activities.

Previously, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly announced the establishment of the largest badminton stadium in the country, located in Amingaon.

The National Centre of Excellence for Badminton is set to be inaugurated on August 11 this year, and it is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering India’s badminton talent and strengthening the country’s position in the international badminton arena.

Source: ANI