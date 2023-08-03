Assam Police Foil Extortion Bid In Diphu, Nab Three Miscreants

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: The Assam police on Wednesday night foiled a daring attempt to extort money from several people at gunpoint in Diphu, under Karbi Anglong district, and nabbed three miscreants involved in the crime.

The arrested persons have been identified as Obasan Daulagfu alias Jaggu, Safa Sorafangsa, and Biju Gour, who allegedly demanded about 8 lakhs from various individuals in the region. They also threatened them with a gun during their extortion bid.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a swift operation and caught them red-handed in the Daladali area. The police prevented the situation from worsening and ensured the safety and security of the potential victims.

The police also recovered one SBBL (Smooth-Bore Breech Loading) rifle, a camouflage jacket, and four mobile phones from the possession of the miscreants. They also seized a vehicle and a two-wheeler, which were used in their illegal activities. The police suspect that the trio may have links with a militant outfit, raising alarm over the presence of such groups in the region.

The incident showcases the alertness and proactiveness of the Assam police in cracking down on crime and maintaining law and order. The police will continue to investigate the matter and find out the extent of the involvement of the miscreants in any militant activities.

The arrest of the alleged extortionists also highlights the challenges posed by criminal elements and stresses the need for continued efforts to curb extortion and illicit activities in the region. The Assam police remain committed to protecting the citizens from such threats and ensuring peace and harmony in the community.