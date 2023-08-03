Assam Revises Medical Education Service Rules To Align With NMC Norms

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: The Assam Cabinet has approved a crucial amendment to the Assam Medical Education Service Rules, 2008, to bring them in line with the updated teachers’ eligibility criteria by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The amendment, which was decided in a Cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Wednesday, restructures Rule 8 Clause (iii) of the 2008 rules to reflect the evolving standards of medical education.

The revised rule will benefit faculty members of medical institutions in Assam by ensuring they comply with the latest eligibility criteria laid down by the NMC, the apex medical regulatory body in India.

The amendment will also enhance the quality of education and research in medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

The amended Rule 8 Clause (iii) of the Assam Medical Education Service Rules, 2008, will come into force with immediate effect.