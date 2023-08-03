FNR Urges Naga Groups To Stop Violence After Abduction And Death Incident

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has called on all Naga political groups to cease all forms of violence immediately, following the alleged abduction of four NSCN (Akato) members and the death of one of them in NSCN (IM) custody.

The incident took place in Tizit, Mon district, Nagaland on July 31. The deceased was identified as a Deputy Kilonser of NSCN (Akato).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, FNR said that the incident was disturbing and saddening, and urged the Naga groups to honor the Covenant of Reconciliation (CoR) signed in 2009.

The CoR was reaffirmed by the NNPG and the NSCN IM on September 14, 2022, and endorsed by the Naga apex organizations and the Church on October 8, 2022, with a high commitment to implement it “in letter and in spirit”.

FNR also reminded the Naga groups of the recent appeal made by the Naga apex organizations and the Church to abstain from hatred, innuendos, falsehoods, discrimination and physical harm in view of the situation in Manipur.

“We call upon all not to expose one’s weakness by any orders of justification and rationalization. Nagas have become immune to such tactics. Let us show our strength by admitting our finitude. FNR expects all to follow suit in order to move ahead which is absolutely the need of the hour!” FNR said.