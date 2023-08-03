Government Increases Intake Of Civil Services Officers Through UPSC Exams

NET Web Desk

The government has raised the annual intake of officers for civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS, through the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said.

He said that the UPSC holds the CSE every year to fill up vacancies on direct recruitment basis in civil services. He also said that the UPSC conducts selection committee meetings with state governments to fill up vacancies in IAS and IPS promotion quota.

Singh said that the intake of IAS officers through the CSE has been increased to 180 till CSE-2022. He also said that the intake of IPS through the CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. He further said that the intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022. He added that the Department of Revenue has reported 301 vacancies for filling through CSE-2023.