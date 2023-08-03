Meghalaya: Neglected School Building In North Garo Hills Decays In Forest

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya, August 03, 2023: A residential school building at Insambal village under Kharkutta in North Garo Hills, which was completed 10 years ago, has been lying abandoned and decaying, with the forest encroaching on the site.

The school building, located about 15 kilometres from Kharkutta Block, was never taken over and made functional, resulting in a waste of public money.

Members of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) from Kharkutta Regional Unit visited the site on Tuesday and found it in a shabby state with grasses and shrubs covering the compound.

They said that the villagers from the area had tried to maintain the site over the years, hoping for better education for their children, but their efforts were ignored.

They also said that the children from the area had to travel over 15 km to Kharkutta every day for their education, as there was no proper school in the vicinity.

For ensuring the children from the area get access to education near their homes, the organisation appealed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, and local MLA Rupert Momin to intervene in the matter.