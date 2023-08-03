No More TET For Secondary School Teachers, Assam Cabinet Decides

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 03, 2023: The Assam government on Wednesday decided to do away with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Graduate Teachers (GT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) of Secondary Schools.

The cabinet passed a resolution to introduce a new test, called the TET-cum-Recruitment Test, for GT and PGT of secondary schools.

The new test will be conducted to fill the vacancies of secondary school teachers in the state.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the decision on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Assam Cabinet Decides: TET will not be required for Graduate and Post Graduate Teachers of Secondary Schools. Assam will conduct the TET-cum-Recruitment Test for GT & PGT of Secondary Schools. Successful candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.”