Organ Donations In India Surge: 15,000 Donations Annually Compared To 5,000 In 2013

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the number of organ donations in India has witnessed a remarkable increase. At the 13th Indian Organ Donation Day (IODD) ceremony held recently, the minister revealed that over 15,000 organ donations are now made annually in the country, a substantial rise from the mere 5,000 donations recorded in 2013.

During the ceremony, which aimed to commend the noble act of families who chose to donate organs of their loved ones, awareness was also raised about deceased organ donation. Additionally, the event acknowledged the invaluable contributions of medical professionals actively involved in the field of organ donation and transplantation.

Addressing the audience, Minister Mandaviya emphasized the importance of recognizing and appreciating the efforts of all individuals who have played a part in this humanitarian endeavor. He underscored that the number of organ donors has significantly increased over the years, with a drastic improvement from the figures in 2013.

To facilitate and encourage organ donations further, the government has implemented various measures, including the removal of the age limit of 65 years for organ donors. Minister Mandaviya expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to introducing more policies and reforms to popularize organ donation across the nation.

During the event, several groundbreaking products were launched as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Notably, the Novel Hemophilia A Rapid Card Test and Von Willebrand Disease Rapid Card Test, developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), were unveiled. Furthermore, the International Health division of the Ministry of Health introduced the eCARe portal, which aims to streamline and expedite the process of transporting human remains to India from different countries.

The diagnostic kits for Haemophilia A and Von Willebrand Disease, developed by the ICMR-National Institute of Immunohematology (ICMR-NIIH) in Mumbai, were also launched at the event. These kits are expected to revolutionize the diagnosis of bleeding disorders, not only in India but also in other developing countries with limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities.

The surge in organ donations reflects the growing awareness and empathy among the citizens of India, and the government’s initiatives are likely to further boost this humanitarian cause. With an increasing number of lives being saved through organ donation, the country takes a significant step forward in healthcare and philanthropy.

Source: PTI