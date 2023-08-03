Tripura: Agartala-Sabroom Rail Route To Witness Another Demo Train; Positive Developments For Agartala-Chittagong International Air Link

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2023: Tripura’s Transport and Food minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday announced that an additional demo train will soon be introduced on the Agartala-Sabroom rail route.

The decision comes in response to the rising number of passengers and their demand for improved transportation facilities. The minister made the announcement during a press conference held at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

Initially, three demo trains were running on the Agartala-Sabroom rail route. However, due to the growing demand, a formal request was recently sent to the Union Railway Minister, urging an increase in the number of demo trains on this route. In light of this request, the Union Ministry of Railways promptly decided to introduce another demo train, aiming to enhance the convenience of the people in the state.

Expressing gratitude towards the Union Railway Minister for considering the welfare of the state’s residents, Transport minister Chowdhury emphasized the government’s commitment to improving the transportation infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

Transport Minister also shared another positive development related to the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) in the state. He revealed that the Union Finance Ministry has declared MBB Airport as a customs check post, and a relevant government notification has been released accordingly.

This declaration is a significant step towards the establishment of the Agartala-Chittagong international air link. The minister asserted that if the MBB Airport is designated as an immigration check post in the near future, air communication on the Agartala-Chittagong route will commence soon.

He also expressed optimism about the swift completion of the immigration check post formalities, facilitating seamless international air travel between Agartala and Chittagong.