Tripura Faces Dengue Challenge, 182 Cases Detected Till Date

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 03, 2023: Dhanpur village in Tripura’s Sepahijala district is facing a sharp rise in dengue cases, with the state recording a total of 182 positive cases as of Thursday.

In response to the outbreak, a medical team from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), led by an Associate Professor, conducted a survey in Dhanpur and made a startling discovery. The primary mosquito responsible for transmitting the virus, the ‘Aedes’ mosquito, was found to be breeding naturally in almost every household in the village, largely due to water storage in open areas.

The professor emphasized the need to halt this breeding to mitigate the number of dengue cases. Furthermore, the situation has evolved over the years, with dengue mosquitoes now prevalent within the state due to changes in vectors and rapid urbanization.

The head of the Microbiology department at AGMC Dr Tapan Majumder mentioned that they have been closely monitoring the type of dengue fever. While it was previously mainly affecting travelers from Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, the virus is now widespread within the state due to local transmission.

Dr Sankar Chakraborty, the Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital, disclosed the latest updates on the dengue cases in Dhanpur. Last Saturday, 17 patients from Dhanpur were admitted to the hospital, and an additional 10 patients were admitted on the 30th. In response to the increasing number of cases, a dedicated Covid hospital building with 30 beds was designated for their treatment. Currently, more than 50 patients have received medical attention, and out of those, 32 were admitted to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, all of whom are reported to be in stable condition.

An update on the dengue situation in the region was given by Dr. Supriyo Mallik, the Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine of Tripura. According to the latest data, Dhanpur reported 158 positive dengue cases, while approximately 24 cases were detected in Kanchanmala, Mohanpur, and Bamutia in the West District.

In response to the outbreak, the health department has taken proactive measures, including intensifying door-to-door testing and setting up medical camps in the Dhanpur area. These swift and effective actions aim to contain the spread of dengue and prevent any further escalation of the outbreak.