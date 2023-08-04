Arunachal Pradesh: Changlang District Makes Drug Tests Mandatory For Government Employees & Civilians

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, August 04, 2023: In a bid to curb drug abuse, the Changlang district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has issued an order that all government employees and civilians of the district have to undergo mandatory drug tests, an official said.

The official also warned that anyone who tests positive for drugs will face legal action as per law.

“The district administration will not tolerate any drug peddlers or consumers, whether they are government servants, public or students,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sunny K Singh said.

He said that all primary health centres and community health centres in the district have been equipped with drug testing kits to check and test drug peddlers and consumers.

“The state government has given a chance to its employees who are addicted to drugs and asked them to voluntarily surrender or quit drugs or go to the de-addiction centre and come out clean,” Singh said.

The DC, quoting the district medical officer (DMO), said that the drug testing kit can detect the presence of various drugs such as – Amphetamine (AMP), Barbiturates (BAR), Benzodiazepines (BZD), Buprenorphine (BUP), Cocaine (COC), Marijuana (THC), Methamphetamines (MET), Tri-Cyclic aid depressants (TCA), Methadone (MTD), Morphine (MOP), Oxycodone (OXY), Phencyclidine (PCP), and Propoxyphene (PPA) in urine samples.

Meanwhile, one person from Khuchep-I village was arrested on Wednesday after he tested positive for drugs. He was sent to jail after a case was registered under a stringent section of the NDPS Act.

In another incident, the Changlang town magistrate and a police team raided some areas of Changlang on Wednesday and seized 250 gm of heroin from one person from Phangsum village.

Three other drug users were also caught on the spot and a case was filed against them at Changlang police station.

Drug abuse has been a serious problem in Changlang district due to its porous border with Myanmar and Assam, from where illegal drugs enter the district.