Bangladesh Government Notifies Four Transit Routes for Tripura, Boosting Trade Opportunities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 04, 2023: In a significant development, the Bangladesh government has formally announced four transit and trans-shipment routes for the state of Tripura.

This decision follows a recent agreement signed between Bangladesh and India, facilitating the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for transporting goods from India.

Tripura’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Santana Chakma, conveyed this information, expressing her enthusiasm for the potential benefits it brings.

The designated routes are Chittagong Port Akhaura Agartala, Mongla Port Akhaura – Agartala, Chittagong Port Bibirbazar – Srimantapur, and Mongla Port Bibirbazar – Srimantapur.

During a press conference, Minister Chakma highlighted that the agreement between Bangladesh and India opens up new avenues for trade in the North-Eastern region.

Goods from various sea ports in India can now be efficiently transported to other states in the region via Agartala, using the Chittagong and Mongla ports. This development is expected to enhance trade opportunities, promote economic growth, and streamline the movement of goods, leading to reduced transportation costs, she added.