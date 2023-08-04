Outbreak Of Japanese Encephalitis Claims 5 Lives In Assam’s Jorhat Medical College & Hospital

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 04, 2023: In a tragic turn of events, five individuals, including a minor, have succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) at Assam’s Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) within the past week, as confirmed by a senior official on Friday.

The deadly disease has also affected 45 other people who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, according to JMCH Superintendent, Dr. Purnima Baruah. The cases have been reported from various locations, including Jorhat town, Titabor, Majuli, Borhola, Sivsagar, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong.

“The five patients who unfortunately lost their lives were brought in critical conditions, and despite our best efforts, we were unable to save them,” stated Dr. Baruah.

While the condition of those currently under treatment is stable, Japanese Encephalitis, a viral brain infection transmitted through mosquito bites, remains a cause of concern.

In response to the outbreak, the Health department has dispatched medical teams to the affected areas and initiated awareness programs. Sashidhar Phukan, Joint Director of the Health and Family Welfare department in Jorhat, highlighted their efforts, saying, “We are distributing leaflets and pamphlets to raise awareness, emphasizing the use of medicinal mosquito nets.”