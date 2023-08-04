SKM MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma Sworn In As Minister In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, August 04, 2023: Bishnu Kumar Sharma, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MLA from Rhenock, took oath as a minister in the Prem Singh Tamang-led government on Friday.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other state ministers attended the event.

Sharma was nominated for the minister’s post by the SKM legislature party on Thursday. He expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and the SKM chief for reposing faith in him. He also assured that he would perform his duties as a minister with full sincerity.

Sharma is a 64-year-old legislator who won the Rhenock seat in the 2019 assembly elections. He defeated his nearest rival Hemendra Adhikari of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) by a margin of 1,179 votes.