Tragedy Strikes As Three Elephants Electrocuted In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 04, 2023: In a heart-wrenching incident reported on Friday, three elephants lost their lives in Assam after being electrocuted. Local officials revealed that the unfortunate event occurred at the Rani tea estate, situated approximately 20 km from Guwahati.

Rohini Ballave Saikia, the Divisional Forest Officer in Kamrup East Division, shared the distressing details, stating, “One mother elephant and two calves were attempting to bring down a betel nut tree when it accidentally came into contact with a high voltage electric line. Regrettably, the three elephants were electrocuted and succumbed to their injuries.”

The incident took place between 3.30 to 4 a.m. on Friday morning. In the aftermath, authorities plan to conduct post-mortem examinations on the deceased elephants before proceeding with their cremation in accordance with the established procedure.

The region has witnessed an increasing trend in the man-animal conflict over the past few years, resulting in numerous casualties. With wild tuskers frequently venturing out of the forest in search of food, the situation remains a major concern for conservationists and local communities alike.