Arunachal Pradesh Inks MoUs With Union Ministry Of Education For Education Initiatives

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: A significant step towards enhancing education in Arunachal Pradesh was taken as the state government signed two memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Union Ministry of Education. The MoUs were inked for the implementation of two flagship initiatives – Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for higher education and Pradhan Mantri e-Vidya (PM e-Vidya) for school education.

The MoUs were signed during the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event coincided with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020 and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Education Commissioner Amjad Tak signed the MoUs in the presence of Union Ministers of State for Education – Subhas Sarkar, Annapurna Devi, and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The first MoU focuses on the implementation of PM-USHA, aiming to bridge gaps in the higher education sector, improve equity, access, and inclusion, enhance teaching-learning processes, accreditation of higher educational institutions, create ICT-based digital infrastructure, and boost employability through a multi-disciplinary approach.

The second MoU pertains to the launch of PM e-Vidya, which will provide e-learning opportunities for school students across the state through DTH TV channels. PM e-Vidya is a comprehensive initiative encompassing digital, online, and on-air education to ensure diverse modes of access to learning.

These transformative initiatives are expected to contribute to inclusive development and excellence in education throughout Arunachal Pradesh.