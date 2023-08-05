Arunachal Pradesh Mountaineers Resume Search For Everester Tapi Mra & Niku Dao

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh, August 05, 2023: The search for Everester Tapi Mra and his companion Niku Dao, who went missing on August 17 last year while exploring Mount Kyarisatam, will resume soon. A team of nine mountaineers and 25 porters from Arunachal Pradesh will start the third phase of the search and rescue (S&R) operation on August 5.

The decision to resume the operation was taken after a meeting of the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) with the S&R team leader, Tagit Sorang, and other climbers. The meeting was chaired by TCS Secretary-General Tuter Dulom and attended by key persons, including East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom, Circle Officer (Sawa) Yomgam Marde, and Scientist Timothy Dulom from the Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Cell (APSAC).

The team will reach the base camp of Mount Kyarisatam by August 12 and wait for the weather to clear up before proceeding further. The team has an ISAT Phone, metal detectors, a drone, and other necessary equipment for the operation.

The S&R team includes an international expert from Nepal, Everester Gelje Sherpa, Everester Furi Sherpa, and family members of Mra and Dao. Mra was the first Arunachalee to climb Mount Everest.

The previous two attempts to locate Mra and Dao were unsuccessful due to various challenges.