Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Calls Out Congress For Double Standards On Judiciary Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Supreme Court Verdict

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took a dig at the Congress party regarding their response to the recent Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi.

Sarma expressed his view on what he perceived as a double standard, stating that the judiciary is criticized when it convicts someone, but praised when it grants bail.

Heights of duplicity! You abuse the judiciary when you get convicted, and when the same judiciary grants you bail, you say justice has prevailed. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 4, 2023

Following the apex court’s decision to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to his “Modi surname” remark, the state Congress welcomed the judgment.

Debabrata Saikia, a senior Congress leader, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, believing that justice had been served, and it paved the way for Rahul Gandhi’s return to the Lok Sabha.

Saikia maintained that the BJP had conspired to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, but now, with the court’s decision, Gandhi can continue to represent the people and advocate for their concerns in Parliament.

The defamation case was filed by former Gujarat minister, Purnesh Modi, along with several other BJP leaders, in response to Rahul Gandhi’s comment questioning the prevalence of the “Modi” surname among thieves.