Assam Police Arrest ABT Member In Dhubri, Interrogate Him For Terror Links

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: Assam police nabbed a member of the banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from a remote area in Dhubri district on Saturday. The arrested person, identified as Abdus Sukur Ali, son of Akbar Ali, was hiding near the Bangladesh border.

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Navin Singh said that the police had been tracking the ABT member for the last few days and finally caught him in an operation on Saturday morning. He said that the arrested person was taken to Dhubri and was being questioned to find out his links to the terror network in Assam.

Another ABT member was recently arrested in Morigaon district and was also in police custody, Singh added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest of the ABT member on X (formerly Twitter) and praised the police for their efforts. He said that the police were interrogating the individual extensively.