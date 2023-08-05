India-Bangladesh Border: BSF And BGB Hold Talks To Counter Transnational Threats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 05, 2023: A significant coordination meeting between nodal officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) was convened on Saturday at the Maitri bridge in Sabroom. The high-level dialogue aimed to bolster cooperation and ensure better security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, especially in challenging terrains on the eastern border of Bangladesh.

The Indian delegation, led by Saroj Kumar Singh, PMG, PMMS, Deputy Inspector General, Nodal officer BSF Tripura Frontier, and the Bangladeshi delegation, headed by S M Shafiqur Rahman, PSC, G+ Director, Nodal officer South East Region, Chittagong, engaged in comprehensive discussions during the meeting.

A press communique on Saturday evening informed that the primary focus of the meeting was to address concerns related to border domination and security. Given the challenging landscape along the Indo-Bangladesh border, particularly on the Bangladesh side, both parties sought to devise strategies to enhance the safety and surveillance in the region.

The delegations deliberated on the modalities for improved coordination between the two border guarding forces. By fostering mutual understanding and trust, the aim was to enhance their ability to address security challenges effectively.

Meetings on such platforms are crucial in fostering cooperation and developing a deeper understanding between India and Bangladesh. This coordination meeting is expected to pave the way for strengthening bilateral relations and building a robust security framework in the region.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue the exchange of information and expertise between the BSF and BGB, and to conduct regular joint patrols to deter illicit activities and ensure the safety and sovereignty of both nations, the statement added.

The engagement between the nodal officers of the BSF and BGB on the Maitri bridge showcased the commitment of both India and Bangladesh to address shared security concerns and promote regional stability. The cooperation fostered in such high-level dialogues is expected to have a lasting impact on the security landscape along the Indo-Bangladesh border.