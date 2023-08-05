Manipur Cabinet Recommends Assembly Session From August 21 Amid Ethnic Unrest

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: The Manipur cabinet on Friday decided to recommend to Governor Anusuiya Uikey to summon a session of the assembly from August 21, officials said.

The last assembly session was held in March, before the state witnessed violence in May over ethnic issues.

“The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023,” an official statement said.

The Congress and other opposition parties had demanded Governor Uikey to convene an urgent session of the assembly to discuss the “ongoing unprecedented turmoil” in the state.

“The assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss the situation and get suggestions on how to restore peace in the state rocked by ethnic strife since early May,” the state’s five Congress MLAs had written to the governor last month.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who was part of a delegation of opposition MPs that visited the state, had told PTI, “Democracy is all about accountability… We feel there should be a no-confidence motion against the chief minister for his failure to control the situation.”

Meanwhile, several MLAs of the Kuki community have called for a separate administration for their areas.

BJP MLA P Haokip had told PTI last week, “The way forward, as I see it, is for the Union government to give political and administrative recognition to the ethnic separation, where the state of Manipur is reorganised as three Union territories.”

The ethnic violence which erupted in May has continued to affect Manipur for the last three months and has killed more than 160 people.

The state, which is under curfew, has seen a recent escalation of tensions between the two conflicting communities – the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomis, after a plan of a public mass burial of tribals killed during the ongoing race riots.

Tension between the two communities also increased after talks between former Kuki militant groups and the Centre were re-started.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – make up little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Source: PTI