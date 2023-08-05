Meghalaya: GSU Demands Removal Of Temporary BDO, Seeks Local Garo-Speaking Officer

NET Web Desk

The Garo Students Union (GSU), Western Zone North, has demanded the immediate removal of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dadenggre, who is an IAS Officer. The GSU said that the BDO was appointed on a temporary basis for one month on April 24 this year, but he is still holding the post after four months.

The GSU also said that the BDO should be replaced by a local Garo-speaking officer, who can interact with the local residents and others who visit Dadenggre from remote villages. The GSU claimed that the BDO’s posting was unacceptable to the people of the area.

The GSU warned that it would launch an agitation if the government did not heed its demands. It also urged the government to appoint a Garo MCS Officer as BDO for the area and give him at least two years to work in his posting.

The GSU said that there are many MCS officers in the Garo Hills who are holding multiple posts and dual charges. It said that they should be given time to function properly and work for the betterment of Garo Hills.