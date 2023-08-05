Meghalaya’s Nursing Job Fair Draws 1,200 Nurses Eager For Overseas Opportunities

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: A highly anticipated Overseas Nursing Job Fair took place at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, Meghalaya, where around 1,200 nurses participated on Friday. The event, organized by the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, provided nurses with a platform to explore job opportunities abroad.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma graced the occasion as the chief guest and expressed the government’s unwavering support for trained nurses seeking placements worldwide. He announced a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per student to aid them in their career prospects.

The job fair attracted the presence of companies actively recruiting and training skilled nurses for overseas placements. Renowned companies such as Navis HR Pvt Ltd, Nursedge, The Trained Nurses Association India, and Ajith Enterprise actively participated in the event.

CM Sangma emphasized the significance of skill-based, multi-disciplinary education and assured the government’s commitment to creating a conducive ecosystem for overseas job readiness. He underscored the advantage of humility rooted in the tribal society, contributing to the state’s abundant human resources.

Drawing attention to the global demand for nursing professionals, Sangma highlighted India’s role in supplying over 40% of skilled labor for the foreseeable future. With over 11,000 registered members in the Meghalaya nursing council, the state is determined to equip its youth with diverse skills to meet the rising international demand.

The nursing job fair attracted companies from various countries like Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Middle East, and Australia, showcasing opportunities for the nursing community.

CM Sangma emphasized the attractive salary ranges of 1.3 lakh to 2 lakh rupees and the opportunity for nurses to remit approximately Rs. 80,000 to 1 lakh back to their families in Meghalaya, making overseas employment an appealing option for the state’s youth.

Health & Family Welfare Minister M Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the need to support enthusiastic citizens of the state who, despite acquiring necessary training, are still without jobs. She encouraged aspiring nurses to enhance their skills in nursing and relevant technologies and languages of the countries they seek employment in.

To address safety concerns for nurses abroad, the government plans to organize an Overseas Nursing Job fair in Tura, catering to aspiring nurses from Garo Hills.

The Nursing Job Fair in Shillong represents a significant step towards empowering Meghalaya’s nursing community with international opportunities and contributing to the state’s economic growth. The initiative aims to establish a quality community of residents abroad, similar to states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.