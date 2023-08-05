Nagaland: Brillante Piano Festival Returns With International Artists And Inclusive Features

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: The fourth edition of Brillante, Nagaland’s biggest piano festival, will be held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima from August 29 to October 1. The festival will showcase performances by international and national artists, as well as a new programme for musicians with disabilities.

The Specially Abled Musician (SAM) programme will highlight the talent and courage of musicians with disabilities. One of the performers will be Ritam Changkakoti, a blind musical genius from Guwahati, Assam.

The festival founder director Khyochano TCK said at a media briefing at the Heritage in Kohima on Friday that the festival will also make it accessible to everyone, with features such as lifts, ramps, and guides for people with disabilities.

The festival aims to celebrate the diversity of musicians, uplift and engage the music community. The festival will include concerts by pianists from Mexico, Spain, Italy, Chennai, Goa, Gurgaon, and Nagaland.

There will also be competitions for western classical and jazz categories. The participants will be judged by visiting guest artists.

The three-day event will also have 12 sessions for music learners, music therapy workshops, and a street activity on September 28.

The district administration will support the festival under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative. The deputy commissioner Shanavas C said that the festival will provide an international platform for Nagaland’s musicians to showcase their talents and forget their differences.