Transgender Students Get Admission Opportunities In Two Universities Of Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: Two universities in Assam have taken a progressive step by offering admissions to transgender students in various courses. Dibrugarh University has introduced a Master of Social Work (MSW) programme for transgender students, while Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya has reserved three seats for them in seven courses across different subjects.

A queer rights activist, Rituparna, praised the initiative of Dibrugarh University and said that it would bring positive change in the higher education scenario in Assam. Rituparna also said that education was a key way for the empowerment of the transgender community.

The MSW programme at Dibrugarh University is a two-year course with four semesters. The online application for the programme will close on August 8 at 11:59 PM, according to a “special admission” notice issued by the university.

The courses offered by Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya for transgender students include PG in Assamese, English, Economics, Political Science, and Sociology, PG Diploma in Computer Application, and Certificate in Computer Application. The last date for applying to these courses is August 7.