Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Inspects Border Area In Unakoti District, Interacts With Local Villagers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 05, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha embarked on a visit to the Chandipur-Srirampur border area in Unakoti District, where he engaged in a constructive interaction with the villagers on-site.

During the dialogue, the villagers brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that a section of the barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh international boundary had been damaged due to river erosion, leading to various challenges they were encountering.

In response, the Chief Minister assured the villagers that he would take up the matter with the Central Government and ensure that the necessary steps are promptly taken to repair the damaged portion of the India-Bangladesh international border caused by river erosion.

The local residents raised concerns about the increased smuggling of contraband items, illegal infiltration, and cattle theft, all exacerbated by the compromised state of the wire fencing.

Accompanied by Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das, Unakoti District Magistrate, Unakoti District Superintendent of Police, BSF officials, and the Gram Pradhan, the Chief Minister held a comprehensive discussion with the locals to gain insights into the challenges they are facing in the region.

The visit aimed to assess the situation firsthand and address the issues affecting the border area’s security and livelihoods of the residents.