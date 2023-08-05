Trouble Looms As Allegations Of Fake Certificates Surface During Admissions In Assam

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 05, 2023: As the admission process for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses is underway in Assam, concerns over the influx of fake D.El.Ed. and B.Ed. holders from certain West Bengal institutions have emerged, casting a shadow over the proceedings. Adding to the distress, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has released a list of 20 fake universities, including eight in Delhi, cautioning students against seeking degrees from these unauthorized institutions.

The UGC’s public notice on August 1, 2023, emphasized the significance of verifying the credentials of universities and institutions before enrolling in higher education programs. The notice highlighted that only universities and institutions established under State acts, central acts, provincial acts, or empowered by the UGC Act, 1956, are authorized to grant degrees. Degrees awarded by any institutions in violation of these provisions will not be recognized for higher education or employment purposes.

The Assam State Government has initiated an investigation into the alleged issuance of fake D.El.Ed. and B.Ed. certificates with high scores from certain West Bengal universities, as well as reports of irregularities in obtaining doctoral degrees from institutions outside the state.

Students, parents, and the general public have been advised to exercise caution and refer to the UGC website, www.ugc.ac.in, to identify recognized universities and institutions, as well as to avoid falling prey to fake institutions during the admission process. The UGC has also requested individuals to report any instances of academic programs being offered by institutions in contravention of the UGC Act via email to ugcampc@gmail.com, to enable appropriate action against such entities.