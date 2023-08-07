Assam: Explosives Seized In Cachar District; Suspected Link To Manipur Ethnic Clashes

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 07, 2023: In a significant development, authorities in Cachar district, Assam, recovered a substantial cache of explosives, including 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators. The operation was conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles and Assam Police at Ranighat market in the district, as reported on Monday.

An Assam Rifles Spokesperson revealed that the security team suspects the explosives were intended for transportation to Manipur, where ethnic clashes have resulted in the loss of over 160 lives over the course of three months.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend those involved in the transportation of these potentially dangerous materials. The recovery of such a significant amount of explosives has raised concerns, and efforts to curb any potential threats are in full swing.

Source: PTI