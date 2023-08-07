Assam: Kamrup Metropolitan District Launches Mission Indradhanush 5.0

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, August 07, 2023: In a highly anticipated move, the Kamrup Metropolitan District kicked off Mission Indradhanush 5.0 on Monday, an extensive community vaccination program targeting pregnant women and children up to the age of five. The initiative aims to provide essential vaccines to a vulnerable population that has been deprived of immunisation.

Reports indicate that the district administration has set a target of vaccinating 4958 beneficiaries during this campaign. Among the beneficiaries, 874 are pregnant women, 2837 ages between 0 to 2 years, and 1247 are from 2 to 5 years.

The district has established a robust network of 351 vaccination centers throughout the region to ensure a seamless execution. These centers will utilize the U-WIN app to streamline the vaccine administration process and maintain accurate records, as confirmed by officials.

Prior to the launch, the district administration intensified public awareness by using loudspeakers to disseminate information about the vaccination drive across the streets and alleys of Kamrup Metropolitan.

An essential objective of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Guwahati is to target children who have missed routine immunisations and pregnant women who have not yet received vital vaccines, including the crucial rubella vaccine, according to official sources.

The vaccination drive will take place in three phases to maximize coverage and effectiveness. The first phase, from August 7 to August 12, marks the initial push towards achieving the set targets.

The second phase is scheduled from September 11 to September 16, followed by the final phase from October 9 to October 14.